Edward James Duko, Sr., Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward James Duko, Sr. passed away Sunday evening, May 9 at his residence surrounded by his family.

Edward was born November 8, 1926 in Salem, a son of the late Andrew and Nellie (Eskay) Duko and was a lifelong area resident.

He grew up in Leetonia, graduating from Leetonia High School where he was a stand-out football player. Edward was inducted into the Leetonia Hall of Fame for his distinguished high school football career.

Edward served as a flag man in the United States Navy during World War II and following his military service had worked as a switchman for the railroad. He was an independent financial advisor for over 25 years before retiring.

He was a football fan, especially passionate about Notre Dame Fighting Irish football. He was an avid fisherman and loved fishing on the local lakes and also deep-sea fishing with his son-in-law, Mark. Most importantly, Edward was a family man and loved spending time with his family and will be dearly missed.

He leaves his wife, the former Sandra Perry, whom he married May 11, 1957; two sons, Edward J. (Cathy) Duko, Jr. of North Lima and Scott Duko of Canfield; two daughters, Sharon (Mark, Sr.) Carrocce of Canfield and Cheryl Lynn (Bob) Sommer of Highland Heights, Ohio and ten grandchildren, Mark A. Carrocce, Jr., Alex Carrocce, Stephanie Carrocce, Drew Carrocce, Nicholas Sommer, Christopher Sommer, Stevie Sommer, Edward J. Duko III, Alexander Duko and Nikolette Duko. Edward also leaves two sisters, Mary Catherine Tortora of Northville, Michigan and Helen Gallo of Leetonia; a brother, Larry Duko (Renee) of Leetonia and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Edward was preceded in death by a brother, George Duko and a sister, Betty Bell.

Private services were held for the family.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

