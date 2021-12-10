HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward J. Fromm, Jr., 90 of Bradenton, Florida, formerly of Hubbard, died Wednesday morning, December 1, 2021 at Bradenton Hospice House.

Edward was born August 13, 1931 in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Edward J. and Alberta (Wengler) Fromm, Sr.

He received his Bachelor’s degree in Metallurgical Engineering from Penn State University and served in the U.S. Army.

Edward worked for the U.S. Steel Corporation in Youngstown, Ohio and Rochester, New York for 34 years before retiring.

Ed started running in the early 1970s and enjoyed following the advice of Dr. George Sheehan and Jim Fixx. He recruited his small children to accompany him on early morning runs. When running became difficult, he loved walking in Buhl and Mill Creek Parks. He continued his walks up until recently. He also enjoyed golfing and instilled his passion with his children.

He was a member of both St. Michael’s Church in Canfield and St. Patrick’s in Hubbard. He was a member of St. Michael’s Choir before moving to Hubbard.

His wife, the former Jill D. Deichert, whom he married December 27, 1990, died February 6, 2007.

He leaves his children, Edward Fromm III of Ellicott City, Maryland, Lisa Dougherty of Bradenton, Florida, Eric Fromm of Neptune Beach, Florida and Laurie Fromm of Augusta, Maine. He also leaves six grandchildren and four stepchildren. He is also survived by sister, Philomena Womer.

Besides his parents and his wife, Edward was preceded in death by brothers, James and Wilford Fromm and sisters, Henrietta Fromm, Lucille Sparks, Genevieve Bender and Gilberta Wilson.

Friends may call on Thursday, December 16 from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m at St. Michael Parish, in the Bell Tower, followed by a Memorial Mass at 10:00 a.m.

Memorial contributions in Ed’s name may be sent to Buhl Park of Sharon, PA or St. Patrick’s Church, Hubbard.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

