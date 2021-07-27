Edward F. Homrighouse, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward “Ed” F. Homrighouse, age 101, passed away peacefully Friday, July 23 at Windsor House of Champion after a brief period of declining health.



Ed was born February 18, 1920 in Warren to the late Floyd and Edith (Mansel) Homrighouse.

Ed graduated from Warren Harding High School, The Ohio State University and Case Western Reserve University Law School. Ed was the first of his family to continue his education into college.

He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army Medical Corps in WWII and served 36 months overseas in the European Theatre.



Ed retired from Wean United as the Corporate Manager of Employee Benefits after 37 years of service.



He was a member of Cortland United Methodist Church where he sang in the choir and served as a Trustee.

Ed was an 80-year member of Old Erie Masonic Lodge #3 F&A.M. in Warren, Scottish Rite Valley of Youngstown, the Warren Masonic Chorus and a life member of American Legion Post 540.



Ed and his beloved wife, Donna, enjoyed spending time together, especially travelling, playing bridge and golf, musical shows and concerts and in later years, mentoring junior golf at Tamer Win Golf Club.



Besides his parents, Ed is preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, the former Donna L. Dority. They were married in Warren on March 29, 1947.



Ed is survived by his sons, Mark (Sandy) Homrighouse of Jacksonville, Florida and Randy Homrighouse of Cortland, with whom he made his home; two granddaughters, Amanda (Christopher) Mann of Hudson and Marissa Eberline of Long Island, New York and two great-grandsons, Camden and Callen Mann.



Funeral sServices for Ed will begin at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, July 31 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE in Warren; Pastor Joan Purnell officiant.

Private interment in Crown Hill Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road SE Vienna, OH 44473 or to the Cortland Area L.O.A.F., 153 Grove Street, Cortland, OH 44410.



Visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to share memories and condolences with Ed’s family.

To send flowers to the family of Edward “Ed” F. Homrighouse please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 28 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.