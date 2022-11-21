YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward J. Protain, 68, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

Ed was born on June 8, 1954, in Youngstown, the sone of George R. Protain, Sr. and Mary Louise (Cronk) Protrain.

He was a 1973 graduate of The Rayen School.

Ed proudly served in the United States Navy.

He was employed in the steel industry.

A man of faith; he enjoyed the simple pleasures of life, watching television and staying current with local and world news.

He is survived by his sisters, Judy (Steve) Rosenberg, Diane Hearrell and Debbie Miles.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, David Protain and George R. Protain, Jr.

Per Ed’s wishes, private burial has taken place at Lake Park Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. To leave condolences to the family, please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

