YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Cadman “Bud” Evans, 98 of Youngstown died Sunday evening, June 18, 2023 at the Inn at Christine Valley.

Bud was born May 29, 1925 in Youngstown, a son of the late Albert and Geneva W. (Cadman) Evans and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a Tool and Die Maker for Youngstown Steel Door, retiring in 1979. Bud was an avid woodworker. He not only made furniture, but enjoyed wood carving.

His wife, the former Theresa Hughes, whom he married April 29, 1946, died January 28, 2007.

He leaves a daughter, Suann Holt of Elmore, Ohio; one son, Thomas E. Evans of Canfield; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.

Besides his parents and his wife, Bud was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Evans; one sister and two brothers.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at The Inn at Christine Valley and Crossroads Hospice for their exceptional care.

There will be no services or calling hours.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

