Edward C. Wurm, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward C. Wurm, 99, passed away on Thursday, February 20, at Maplecrest Nursing Home in Struthers.

Edward was born on February 8, 1921 in Youngstown, the son of the late John and Helen (Krishner) Wurm.

He was a lifelong resident of Struthers and a parishioner at Christ Our Saviour/St. Nicholas Church.

Edward graduated from Scienceville High School and was employed at the General Fireproofing Company for 37 years.

He married Rita Laprocino on April 19, 1947. They enjoyed 70 years of marriage until her death on June 10, 2017.

Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, John Wurm, Leo Wurm, Joe Koch, Anna Taylor, Til Kinney, Marie Williams and Anna Smith.

He is survived by his children, Richard (Chrystal) Wurm of Dublin, Marcia (Herb) Reed of Tennessee and Carol Weaver of Florida. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Greg (Megan) Thurik, Krissy (Reagan ) Bollig, Sara (Don) Shields and Kerri (Adam) Kalman and four great-grandchildren, Hailey, Mya, Kayla Shields and Connor Bollig.

Edward enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a beloved husband, father, uncle and grandfather. He was admired by all who knew him for his dedication, adaptability, determination and fortitude. He will be greatly missed.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Maplecrest for the respectful and loving care they provided Ed. He really enjoyed the staff and the great food.

Per Ed’s wishes there will be no calling hours or services.

A family celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

His care was entrusted to the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

