Edward A. Glaser, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward A. Glaser, of Brookfield, a great dad, wonderful partner to Phyllis, good neighbor and friend to many, passed away on August 21, 2021, after an extended illness.



He was born June 28, 1936 in Sharon to parents Thomas P. and Annie (Hug) Glaser.

Growing up on the West Hill of Sharon in a household of nine children during the 30s and 40s, Ed collected scrap metal for the war effort with his brothers, hunted and gardened with his Pop and learned the value of money by saving shoeshine earnings to buy his first bike.

He was a 1954 graduate of Sharon High School.



After high school, he was drafted into the Army. For years he regaled us with stories of heat, snakes, and spiders ‘as big as saucers’ that he encountered in his basic training days. Eventually, this sharpshooter was stationed in Paris, where he was part of the US code breaking unit for two years. Once home, he earned GI Bill-funded bachelor and master’s degrees from Slippery Rock and Westminster College and became a teacher.



Mr. Glaser was a well-loved and respected history and social studies teacher for 33 years at the William P. Snyder Middle School in Sharpsville. He was tough but fair and personified “speaking softly while carrying a big stick”. Some students fondly called him Dad and he was a hunting mentor to many others. Everywhere he went, former students would greet him and reminisce about their good times in his classroom.

His summers were spent hauling slag and blacktop in dump trucks for Dunbar and Williams Brothers Trucking in Sharon.



To put it mildly, Ed was an enthusiastic hunter who taught hunter safety courses and successfully hunted over 200 deer in his lifetime. He had mastered the rifle, muzzleloader, compound bow and crossbow, traveling to New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, in addition to hunting on his own acreage. This led to countless exciting hunting stories. His greatest joys were scouting wildlife in the woods, tending to his large garden, trimming trees and spending time with the love of his life, Phyllis Tucker. They have spent the last 35 years together in love and friendship.



He is survived by his sister, Bonnie Lacheran, three daughters from a previous marriage: Lisa Summerlin and her husband Raymond of Greenville; Tamara Glaser of San Diego and, Kerry Tadic and her husband Nick of Cleveland. He has five grandchildren: Eddie Summerlin, Linda Roldan of Denver, Logan Summerlin, Maja Tadic, Niko Tadic and many nieces and nephews. He is survived by his companion, Phyllis Tucker and her children, Tracy and husband Marc O’Hair of Dayton and Brian Johnson and his wife Joan of Greenville.



Edward is preceded in death by his parents and seven siblings: Doris Parkany, Elva Mudrey, Elmer Glaser, Eileen Murphy, John Glaser, Wayne Glaser and Thomas Glaser.



A memorial church service followed by a light luncheon for family and close friends will take place on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Central Christian Church, 218 Meadowbrook Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

No calling hours but family and friends can visit one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Madasz Chapel.

Friends may email condolences by visiting the website www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in his memory to: Hospice of the Valley, 9803 Sharott Rd, North Lima, Ohio 44514. Interment: Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hermitage.

