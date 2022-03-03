YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward A. Ennett, 53, of Youngstown, died unexpectedly Monday morning, March 1, 2022, at his residence.

Edward was born September 12, 1968 in Youngstown, a son of the late Donald E. and Marjorie M. (Rowse) Ennett and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Chaney High School in 1986 where he was a sea cadet and a salutatorian. Edward attended the University of Miami and Youngstown State University.

Edward served in the U.S. Navy.

Edward was a computer programmer for General Motors for over ten years.

He was an avid dancer and had competed in various Fred Astaire competitions.

His wife, the former Terri Stroud, whom he married in October 2009, died in 2016.

Edward leaves a stepson, Michael Hale in Virginia; two stepdaughters, Christina Martin in Virginia and Amber Hale of Youngstown; a sister, Tracey (Michael) Lynn of Youngstown; a brother, Douglass Ennett of Roscoe, Illinois and six grandchildren.

Friends may call on Monday, March 21 from 5:00 – 5:45 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 6:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 4 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.