Edward A. “Eb” Hull, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward A. “Eb” Hull, 88, passed away Monday afternoon, October 5, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.

Eb, as he was known, was born July 31, 1932, in Canfield, the son of Jerome and Doris (Humes) Hull.

He was a graduate of Canfield High School, class of 1950 and served in the US Army during the Korean War.

Eb retired from General Motors, Lordstown plant, where he worked for more than 30 years. He also worked for White House Fruit Farms, Baird Brothers Sawmill and was a licensed auctioneer, but Eb was first and foremost a farmer at heart and loved farming and raising poultry.

He also enjoyed working and cutting wood.

Eb leaves his wife, the former Ruth A. Baird, whom he married December 3, 1960; three children, Tim (Sue) Hull of North Jackson, Kim (Charles) Sisco of Salem and Kay Ann (Joe) Smith of Berlin Center; eight grandchildren, Clayton, Sierra Hull, Mikaela, Naquelle and Karesia Sisco and Alexandria, Emily and Levi Smith and one great-grandchild, Isabella. Eb also leaves four brothers, Jerry Hull of East Okemos, Michigan, Franklin Hull of Detroit, Michigan, David Hull of Canfield and Walter Hull of Dublin, Ohio.

Besides his parents; Eb was preceded in death by a son, Brad Hull; two sisters, Donna Balcomb and Mary Ellen Russell and two brothers, Woodrow and Herb Hull.

