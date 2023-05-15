CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edna Mae (Fusek) Martz born October 26, 1931 passed away at her home following a brief illness on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sherman.

She is survived by her sons, Thomas Lee Martz and Sherman (Saundra) Martz and her grandchildren, Sherman (Kiera) Martz and Karolyne Martz. One of her most recent joys was the arrival of her great-grandson, Dean Winchester Martz. Edna is survived by her many cousins, nieces and nephews and their families, with whom she was very close.

Edna lived an active hard working life. Up until her recent illness she could be found not only running tractors on the family farm but mowing the lawn, stacking firewood and anything else she could find that needed to be done. She was an accomplished cook and many family members and friends were the recipients of her homemade jellies, jams and baked goods. She was also known as the “Pumpkin Lady” selling pumpkins, crafts and corn stalks from her home on Western Reserve Road for many years.

At her request, there will not be a service or calling hours. A private burial will take place at Green Haven Cemetery.

