BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edna M. Kidd, 87, passed away Thursday morning, December 30, 2021 at her home, surrounded by her family.

Edna was born on November 1, 1934 in Portsmouth, Ohio, a daughter of the late James Roscoe and Grace Zornes.

She was a graduate of Portsmouth High School and a loving homemaker for her husband and children.

She will be deeply missed by her loving children, Janet (Paul) Mihalak and David Kidd; granddaughter, Samantha Kidd and sister, Sharon Robbins.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James E. Kidd, whom she married on September 1, 1956; son, Dwane Kidd and sisters, Ilene Wente and Irene Prather.

Family and friends may visit from 11:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Madasz Chapel, 6923 Warren Sharon Road, Brookfield.

A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at the funeral home.

Burial will take place at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.

Family has asked that anyone visiting to please follow Covid-19 protocol and wear a mask.

Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.