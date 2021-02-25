Edna M. DiLoreto, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edna M. DiLoreto, 96, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Gillette Nursing Home.



Edna was born on September 28, 1924 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Danessa) DiLoreto.



Edna loved her sports. She was die-hard Cleveland Indians fan and loved watching Tom Brady. Edna enjoyed playing bingo and Yahtzee. She was a lifelong animal lover. Family time was the most special thing to Edna. She loved the family get-togethers and fish fries.



Edna will be dearly missed by her many nieces and nephews, especially by her niece, Kathy Slanco, who was Edna’s caretaker for 12 years.



Besides her parents, Edna is preceded in death by her siblings, Vera Dager, Matilda “Tillie” Len, Rose Clementi, Lucille Cardarelli and Nick DiLoreto; her nieces, Donna Payne, Janice Sekela and Kathleen Clementi and her nephew, Joseph Len.



Due to COVID, services for Edna will be private.



Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

