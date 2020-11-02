Edna Lanore Taylor, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edna Lanore Taylor, age 78, died Friday, October 30, 2020 at Adison Healthcare Center in Masury.



Edna was born September 13, 1942 in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of Elsie (Rettig) Malyuk and Charles Rettig.



Edna graduated from East High School (Cleveland) in June 1961.



Edna married George Taylor on June 26, 1964 and was married 53 years before his passing in 2017.



She is survived by four children, Barbara and Becky Taylor of Youngstown and George, Jr. and Laura (Richard) Mizicko of Vienna, Ohio.



Besides her husband, Edna is preceded in death by her parents.



The funeral service will be at Noon on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Madasz Chapel, 6923 Warren-Sharon Road in Brookfield with Pastor Alan McCracken, officiant. Friends may call one hour prior to the funeral service, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon. Social distancing will be observed and face mask required.

Interment in Dugan Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Welfare League of Vienna, Ohio



