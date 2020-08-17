Edna F. Krajci, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edna F. Krajci, 88 formerly of Hubbard entered into eternal rest peacefully Sunday August 16, 2020 at Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge.



Edna was born October 21,1931, in Youngstown to the late Forrest & Augusta (Glatz) Strange. She was raised by her mother Helen (Hobbs) Strange after Augusta’s passing.

Edna graduated in the Class of 1951 from Clarington High School in Ohio. Shortly after finishing school she relocated to Sharon, Pennsylvania where she met and married Paul Krajci on April 14, 1956.

She was an employee of the former Sharon Store and Westinghouse Electric before becoming a homemaker.

Edna was a member of Sts Peter and Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Sharon Pa where she served in several roles including Altar Guild.



Nanny as she was affectionately known, enjoyed spending time with her family, having lived with her daughter Helene Davis, son in law Keith, and grandchildren Emily, Amber and Aaron for many years. She also enjoyed many summers hosting her other grandson, Carmen Kustelega, who lived in Florida at that time. Family was her greatest joy.



Survived by daughter Helene and her husband Keith Davis of Hubbard, four grandchildren Carmen (Emily Anderson) Kustelega Louisville Kentucky, Emily, Amber, and Aaron Davis all of Hubbard, two great grandchildren Lydia and Logan Kustelega, sisters Beverly Del Fratte of Sharpsville, Melody Province of Sharon, and Nancy Sabo of Fairfield, Ohio, sisters in law Mary Ann Krajci Hermitage, and Ruth Fitgerald Pinehurst, NC. as well as many nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents and husband, Edna was preceded in death by her daughter Paula L Kashmer, infant granddaughter Heather L Kustelega, brother Richard Strange, and sister Shirley Yobe.



Visitation for Edna will be held on Thursday August 20, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at Sts Peter and Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 699 Stambaugh Ave, Sharon, Pennsylvania; where a funeral service will immediately follow at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Jacob Deal officiating.



The family would like to express sincere gratitude to the entire staff of CHS at the Ridge and Buckeye Hospice for the care and compassion shown to Edna and her family.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

