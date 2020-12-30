Edith Truitt, Berlin Center, Ohio

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services celebrating the life of Edith Truitt will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday January 4, 2021 at the Berlin Center United Methodist Church. She passed away peacefully Monday afternoon, December 28, 2020 at her residence.

Edith was born August 13, 1921 in Powhatan Point, Ohio the daughter of Wesley and Lula (Lude) Dierkes.

Edith was a member of the church and formerly had been an active member of the Berlin Center Historical Society, Rebecca Circle, Pythian Sisters and the Ellsworth Grange.

Edith’s favorite poems were, September and The Owl and Pussy Cat and her favorite song was School Days.

She attended The Ohio State University for two years before marrying Richard Truitt on November 20, 1941 they enjoyed 59 years of marriage before his death in 2000.

Edith loved to travel making the trip to Alaska twice and was an avid hiker. She had beautiful flower gardens, loved to quilt and hook rugs.

She will be sadly missed by her children; Ronald (Sue) Truitt, Carol Selley, Larry (Linda) Truitt, Jon (Evy) Truitt, Richard E. (Denise) Truitt, Charles (Pat) Truitt, Debra (Richard) Shrader,Thomas Truitt, Robert Truitt and daughter in law Beverly Truitt). She also leaves two sister in laws , Nancy Hlywa Sale and Joyce Dierkes.

Edith was preceded in death by her husband Richard, son Dennis, sisters, Martha Spencer Ryser, Wanda Ruggles, Esther Graham, Joan Miller Coppinger and brothers, Robert, David, James and Paul Dierkes.

The Truitt family would like to thank the Southern Hospice Care and her personal caregiver Joann Corll for all the care and compassion shown to Edith and her family and a special thank you to her good and faithful friend Martha Kale.

In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to the Ellsworth VFW Post 9571, Helicopter Fund 1139 Ellsworth Rd Ellsworth Ohio 44416.

Family and friends may call from 1:00 – 2:30 p.m. Monday, January 4, 2020 at the church where masks and social distancing will be observed.

