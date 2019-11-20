Edith P. Kish, Bristolville, Ohio

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edith P. Kish, 97, of Bristolville, passed away at her home on Monday, November 18, 2019.

Edith was born in Mecca, Ohio on March 1, 1922 to Harmon and Lucille (Sparks) King.

She was a 1940 graduate of Mecca High School.



On December 23, 1945 Edith was united in marriage to the love of her life, James Kish, who preceded her in death on March 20, 2005.



Edith was a nine-year breast cancer survivor and participated in the Niles Relay for Life yearly and was even Relay Queen.

She was a member of the Ladies Aide Society of North Bristol Christian Church, Bristol Green Thumb Garden Club, Bristol Historical Society, Farmington Senior Center and Sager Cemetery Emeritus Trustee.

Edith loved to travel, going on bus trips, traveling the United States with Jim and the kids, going to the 50th Anniversary of D-Day with Jim, going to Hungary with Cathy to meet Jim’s parent’s family and visiting England with Judy.



Edith is survived by her children, Allan (Melanie) Kish, Judy (Rich) Hideg, Cathy (Butch) Kish and Robert (Patrice) Kish; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Barbara Welch and Beverly Zeiman, as well as, many other relatives.

Besides her husband she was preceded in death by her son, David Kish and her siblings, Lenore, Leslie, John and Dale.



Many thanks to Edith’s best friend and sister-in-law, Norma Jean Kish, for the all the years of enjoyment and friendship. They also appreciate the friendship and care given by Joyce over the last few years. The family cannot express their gratitude enough to Southern Care Hospice for their outstanding team, especially Della, Pat and the nursing staff whose care made things so much easier for their mother.



Visitation for Edith will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel in Cortland, where a funeral service will immediately follow at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Pat Goss officiating.

Burial will follow at Sager Cemetery in North Bristol.



In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Southern Care Hospice, 5401 Ashley Circle, Suite E, Austintown, OH 44515, in appreciation of their compassion and friendship of Edith.

