Edith Marie Haus, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edith Marie Haus, 99 of Canfield died early Friday morning, April 10, 2020 at Windsor House of Canfield.

Edith was born October 22, 1920 in Campbell, a daughter of the late Anthony and Almerinda (Ficorelli) Nerone and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from Campbell Memorial High School in 1938 and attended Youngstown Business College.

She married her husband, Matthias J. Haus on October 18, 1943 and together they owned and operated Haus Cider Mill and Fruit Farm from 1954 until they retired in 1982 and passing ownership to their son, Matthias E. Haus.

Her husband preceded her in death in 1986.

Edith was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church for over 50 years, the altar guild of the church and a former member of the Ladies Auxilliary of Greenford Volunteer Fire Department.

She loved preparing meals on Sundays and Holidays. She was notorious for her delicious apple pie. Edith loved spending her winters in Tucson, Arizona. She loved to dance and listening to music, especially her Italian music, but her greatest joy were her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Edith leaves four daughters, Elaine Centofanti of Dacula, Georgia, Carol (Jim) Halloran of Canfield, Alice (Richard) Barker of Tuscon, Arizona, Christine Riehl of New Springfield; her son, Matthias E. (Cheryl) Haus of Canfield; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Besides her parents and her husband, Edith was preceded in death by three sisters, Helen Cuppari, Jean Mollica, Therese Skipton and two brothers, William Nerone and Albert Nerone.

A memorial mass will be scheduled for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material tributes take the form of donations to: Greenford Township Volunteer Fire Dept., P.O. Box 14, Greenford, OH 44422.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 17, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.