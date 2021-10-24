Edith Laverne Hammond, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edith Laverne (Gouldthorpe) Hammond, age 96, passed away Monday, October 18, 2021.

She was born February 2, 1925 in Greene, Ohio to the late John Charles and Edith Clara Mae (Griffith) Gouldthorpe.

Edith worked at Packard Electric in Warren, Ohio, where she started on the assembly line before becoming an Executive Secretary. After retirement, she worked with several charities and volunteered her time to help care for others during their illnesses.

She was a lifelong member of the Delightful Evangelical Congregational Church, where she served as Treasurer, supported Missionary activities, sang in the choir, and taught Sunday School for over 60 years.

Edith married the love of her life, Richard, on March 16, 1946 and was proud of her daughter, family and heritage.

She had many hobbies and stayed physically active well into her 90’s. She loved reading her bible, gardening, maintaining her home, cooking, sewing, knitting, traveling, music and volunteering to charities. She was filled with Joy and was always humming and singing throughout her days.

Edith was a devoted Christian woman, and a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard G. Hammond; her only daughter, Martha Jane Otte; her brothers, John Charles Gouldthorpe, Jr., Gaylord Gouldthorpe and Ivan Gouldthorpe and two sisters, Jeanne Moore and Miriam Finch.

She is survived by her grandson, Jeremy Schley of Texas.

Friends and family may call from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at the Lane Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel, 164 N High Street, Cortland.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at the funeral home.

Entombment in Pineview Memorial Park. To send flowers to the family of Edith Laverne Hammond please visit our Tribute Store.