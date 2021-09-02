Edith Elizabeth Walker, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services celebrating the life of Edith Walker will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday September 8, 2021, at the Lane Funeral home Canfield Chapel. Edith died Wednesday evening, September 1, 2021 at St. Mary’s Nursing Home.

She was born June 15, 1928, in Davis, West Viginia the daughter of Russell and Floda (Haun) Hall.

After graduating from High School Edith was a waitress at various restaurants and retired from Kessler Plastics in Boardman where she had worked for 15 years.

She was an avid reader and enjoyed her family.

She will be sadly missed by her children; Donald (Marlene) Deal of Grindstone, Pennsylvania, Roger (Mary) Deal of Berlin Center, Carol (Ron) Griffith of Somerset, Pennsylvania, Ruth (Roger) Bowman of Ellsworth, Terry (Betty) Deal of Wadell, Arizona, Sherry Thomas of Confluence, Pennsylvania, John Deal of Berlin Center and Scott (Jennifer) Deal of Canfield. Edith also leaves 14 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband William Walker whom she married in 1965 and died in 1983 her parents, grandsons Bryan Deal and Michael Tod Griffith, three sisters and son in law Robert Thomas.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening and from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Wednesday prior to services at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Ellsworth Cemetery with Rev. Russ Libb officiating.



