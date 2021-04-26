Edith Burge, Southington, Ohio

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edith Burge, 92 passed away, peacefully, Saturday morning, April 24, at her home in Southington.



Edith was born November 2, 1928 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Harry and Marie Davis Knight.

She was a lifetime resident of Trumbull County, growing up in Weathersfield, and graduated from Mineral Ridge High School in 1946. She earned a degree in Business from Warren Business College and thereafter, until her marriage, worked as a bookkeeper at Bolz-Weir Insurance company in Downtown Warren, Ohio. It was here that she met the love of her life, Bruce A. Burge and they were married on June 6, 1955. Together, they built a life and for 65 years, rarely spent any time apart, raising seven children, all of whom will forever after, miss her wonderful smile and warm heart.





Edith lived a long, and love-filled life. Her primary devotion was to her family and to her Christian faith. Always eager to share her blessings, Edith tirelessly volunteered over the years, for many fundraising causes related to Southington Schools, as well as numerous other charities that needed a sincere and faithful worker. She would be the first to volunteer her time to canvas the neighborhood to convince others to assist in some worthy cause. This, she was willing to do without hesitation or complaint-and it was her sweet and sincere nature that made her difficult to turn down.



Edith and Bruce were long-time affiliated with Champion Presbyterian Church. Together they participated in many church-related activities, including teaching Sunday School for junior-high and high school students. Her faith was a natural and effortless part of the way she lived; as she gave her whole heart to whatever needed to be done, and to whomever she felt needed some loving kindness.



Her home reflected her faith, with friends and strangers, alike, being welcomed as though they were family. Edith provided the radius of warmth that people felt upon entering. Her door and her heart were always open: Guests were fed and laughter filled the air. And she did it all with love and a smile.



Edith loved music, playing the piano, old western movies and travel. She and Bruce took several trips across the U.S. in a car. They even took one trip overseas to England. The thing that she loved best, however, was spending time with her husband, Bruce. Whatever she was doing, she wanted him by her side and they genuinely enjoyed each other’s company. As long-time season ticket holders at YSU sporting events, for many years, the pair could be seen together cheering on the Penguins at the Ice Palace, or in the bleachers at a Penguins basketball game. Whatever they were doing and wherever they were going, they were going there together. It was rare to see one without the other. Their bond set a high standard for what marriage should be–loving and enduring.



In the last years of her life, Bruce devoted himself to her care. Tirelessly looking after her, making sure that her health and well being were secured, often sacrificing his own needs in favor of taking care of others. Their long life together and marriage will endure in the memories of family and friends. Simply put, it will be a hard act to follow.



Edith was preceded in death by her sister, Jane Matz and her brother, Gabriel Knight.



In addition to her husband, Bruce, of 65 years, Edith is survived by her seven children, Sandy (Doug) Campbell of Champion, Holly (Steven) Stafford of Raleigh, North Carolina, Linda (Norman) Kwallek of Shalersville, Ohio, Bruce of Kennesaw, Georgia, Julie (William) Derico of Orwell, Ohio, Nancy of Southington and Mark (Lynnette) of Wetumpka, Alabama. Edith also leaves behind 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.



In keeping with Edith’s generous spirit, memorial contributions can be made to Champion Presbyterian Church, or a charity of one’s choice in her name.



The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff and workers of Southern Home Hospice for all the care and support that they gave to Edith and her family in recent months, especially Nurse Brie and Della. We would also like to give thanks to Lenett Szczurek, Edith’s special caregiver, for all the love and special attention she showed Edith over the last few years. We are forever grateful.



Friends and family will gather from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28 and one hour prior to the funeral service on Thursday, April 29, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE Warren, OH 44483 for calling hours. A celebration of life and memory will be held immediately after at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.



Friends and family may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Edith Burge please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 27 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.