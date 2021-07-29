Edgar N. Reed (“Eddy”), Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edgar N. Reed (“Eddy”) passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at home in the presence of his wife of 46 years, Peggy, the former Margaret Gorman and some loving, family members and close neighbors.



Eddy was born at home in Miola, Pennsylvania, on October 11, 1947 to Kathryn Marie McCleary and Howard Samuel Reed, the youngest of six children.

At the age of three, his father was killed in a car-truck accident. Eventually his mother met a wonderful man, Jack Beck from Youngstown and they married and had two more children.

The family moved to East High Avenue in 1960. Later, his mom and Jack returned to settle in Clarion, Pennsylvania, while Ed and his brother, Tom Reed, stayed in Youngstown.

He was a graduate of East High School and attended Youngstown Business College for one year.

After his first employment at Benada Aluminum he went to work as a Mechanical Draftsman for Wean united until they sold most of the company to an Italian entity whereupon he worked at J.B. Industries until his retirement.



In his 20’s until his 40’s he was an avid softball player earning him the nickname “Steady Eddy.” At the same time and up until his illness he loved bowling, for the game and hanging with the guys. Amron, Holiday and Wedgewood Lanes were his second home. Ed was the proud winner of multiple 300 games and an 800 series.



Being from Pennsylvania he was a life-long fan of all the Pittsburgh teams and also loved the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Cavaliers.



Ed was preceded in death by his mother, biological father and Jack Beck, who raised him from the age of three. He was also preceded in death by his three brothers, Joseph, Thomas and Stephen and his sister-in-law Monica.



He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife Peggy; his daughter Courtney (Tom) Connelly; his son Patrick John (Andrea) Reed; his granddaughter Angelina Marie and Ava Rose Connelly and Adalynn Kennedy Reed; his sisters Martha (Dan) White, Linda (Dave) Burnham and Kathy (Rod) Wells and his brother Dick (Cindy) Beck. He was “over the moon” when it came to his two children and his three granddaughters, two grand dogs, Maggie and Pepper and Marley, the bearded dragon along with Lyla Bell the cat. Mention must be made of his and Peg’s “adopted grandchildren” Allie and Joey Skopic and Lexi Kinney, whom “Papa Reed” loved. Also, many nieces and nephews, sisters and brothers in law.



A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, August 4, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church in Austintown.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Austintown Chapel

A television tribute will air Friday, July 30 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.