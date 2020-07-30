Edgar Harrison “Ted” Kromer, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edgar Harrison “Ted” Kromer, 93, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Gillette Nursing Home.



Born in Cleveland, Ohio, on June 19, 1927, Ted was the son of Charles and Hulda (Everhart) Kromer. The family had moved to Warren in 1943.

Ted was self-employed investor and antiquarian.

A long-term member of Trumbull New Theatre, he served as past president and directed 36 major productions for the theatre in Niles. He was also a past member of the Western Reserve Historical Society



Ted is survived by his cousins.

He was preceded in death by parents.



A graveside memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Crown Hill Burial Park at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Beth Giller officiating.

Due to COVID-19 there will be no calling hours.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Trumbull New Theatre Endowment Fund or any worthwhile charity of the donor’s choice.



Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Friends and family may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

