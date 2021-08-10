Earl Thomas “Tom” Shuttleworth, Sr., Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Earl Thomas “Tom” Shuttleworth, Sr., 80, passed away Tuesday morning, August 10, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.

Earl, better known as Tom, was born October 4, 1940, in Warren, the son of Robert and Elizabeth (Nodge) Shuttleworth.

He worked as a truck driver for several trucking companies, most recently Card Transport, retiring August 2, 2006.

He was an avid Cleveland Browns and Indians fan. Tom also enjoyed watching Westerns, and NASCAR as well as playing golf and softball and working on cars.

His wife, the former Francie Stevens, whom he married August 22, 1959, passed away March 5, 2009.

Tom leaves four children; Debbie (Tim) Koniowsky of Austintown, Sherry (Bart) McGee of North Jackson, Tom, Jr. (Barb) Shuttleworth of Kinsman, and Vicki (Scott) Brubaker of Columbiana, one brother; Russ Shuttleworth of Niles, 13 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Besides his parents and his wife, Tom was preceded in death by two brothers Bob and Don Shuttleworth and one sister: Delores Leonhart.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m Friday, August 13, 2021 at the Lane Funeral Home, Mineral Ridge Chapel, where services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday.

