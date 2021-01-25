Earl L. “Pappie” Lewis, Jr., Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Earl L. “Pappie” Lewis, Jr., age 74, passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021 surrounded by his family at his residence.



Earl was born September 6, 1946 in Alliance, Ohio to the late Earl L. Lewis, Sr. and Lilly Mae (Leech) Noling.

He was a 1964 graduate of Alliance High School.

Earl was a proud veteran serving in the US Army in Vietnam. In Vietnam he was stationed in Pleiku with the HHC 931st Engineer Group. He received the Vietnam service medal with two Bronze Service Stars.



Earl retired in 2001 from American Steel Foundries as a Burner, he made couplings for railroad cars.



He enjoyed traveling, especially to Disney, Hershey and Colonial Williamsburg; he also enjoyed every Casino he visited. Earl was most proud of his family, they were paramount.



Pappie is survived by his wife, the former Rowena McKivigan, who he married February 17, 1996; his daughter Melanie (Michael) Quinn, his sons, Mike (Tonya) Lewis and Nick Lewis; two brothers, Dwight (Connie) Lewis and Mike (Kris) Lewis; six grandchildren, Caleb, Xavier, Ireland, Jennifer, Jessica, Adam, three great-grandchildren and his special puppy, Popcorn.



Funeral services with Military Honors will be 9:00 a.m. Friday, January 29, 2021 at the Chapel in Gustavus Cemetery in Farmdale.



Earl’s family would like to offer a special thank you to everyone at Grace Hospice for the love and care they gave Earl.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, Ohio 45250

