CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Earl Emery Wells, 90, passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023.

He was born on January 9, 1933, to Eva (Mizner) and Elmer Wells. He was the middle of 10 children born at home. His childhood was full of love and laughter. When you were one of 10 children, there is no shortage of playmates and shenanigans. He and his siblings grew up, incredibly close, and remained that way all through the years.

In March 1953 Earl was drafted into the US Army to fight in the Korean War Conflict. He trained and worked as a tanker for A Co, 106 TK BN at Fort Lewis, Washington. He was awarded the good conduct medal for his work in the military and was honorably discharged two years later in March 1955.

Not long after leaving the military, Earl began dating the love of his life, Ann L Mowen. Earl and Ann were inseparable and were married on June 6, 1959. Thus began their beautiful, lifelong romance that only ended when Ann died in 2000 from cancer. Earls love for her never perished though, and he continued to love only her until his death when he could be with her once again. Now, their love will live on in the hearts of their children and grandchildren.

Shortly after Earl and Ann were married, they had their daughter Lynn A. Wells in 1960. They loved her so much they decided to give her a sibling Keith E Wells, in 1963. The family of four was finally complete and their so-called simple lives really began.

Earl was many things, but above all else he was a deeply loved, and loving, simple man. And he was an avid fisherman, who loved being out on the water with his son. He loved gardening, growing both vegetables and flowers. Something in the smell of the dirt, and the joy of growing life with his own hands, just brought out his light from within. Earl was an amazing father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He never failed to crack, a joke or chase after you the huge smile on his face he was such a beautiful kind soul, and the world is a little darker from his departure.

Earl worked for United Telephone (later Sprint) for 44 years before retiring in 1995.

Earl was preceded in death by brothers Howard Wells, Paul (Mary) Wells, and Robert (Betty Mae) Wells. Sisters of Virginia (Wilmer) Davis, Betty (Duane) Shatto, Connie (Cecil) Timmons, and Jane (Edward) Meloni. His mother and father, Eva (Mizner) and Elmer Wells. And lastly, the love of his life, Ann (Mowen) Wells.

Earl leaves behind two brothers, David Wells and Richard (Betty) Wells. His two children, Lynn A. (Douglas) Peeks and Keith E Wells. Three grandchildren, Christine Allen, Courtney (William) Kover and Joshua Peeks. He also leaves behind seven great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to Southern Care Hospice or Veterans Healing Farm (Hendersonville, North Carolina).

Calling hours will be held 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Monday, February 13, 2023, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel 164 N. High St. Cortland, OH 44410 with a funeral service to follow at 11:30 a.m.. Interment will be held in West Mecca Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 12, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.