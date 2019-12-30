E. Pauline Cooper, Liberty, Ohio

LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – E. Pauline Cooper, 97, passed away Saturday evening, December 28, 2019 at Hospice House in Poland.

Pauline was born October 21, 1922 in Russell County, Virginia, a daughter of Isaac D. and Carrie (Ball) Wilson.

She was a homemaker and of the Methodist Faith. Pauline loved to bake and was known for her famous Kolachi. She also enjoyed flower gardening.

Her husband of 61 years, Jeff T. Cooper, whom she married February 6, 1942, died May 9, 2003.

Pauline is survived by her daughters, Barbara (James) Kalbes of Mineral Ridge and Betty (Ronald) Goldner of Hubbard; her sister, Eva Dell Johnson of Cedar Bluff, Virginia; her granddaughters, Tracie (Tim) Rankin of Ashburn, Virginia and Carrie Radcliff of Mineral Ridge and her great- grandchildren, Matthew, Meagan, Daniel and Emmelee.

Besides her parents and husband, Pauline was preceded in death by her sisters, Ruth Childress, Gay Marshall, Margie Hagy and Mae Hagy and her brothers, Charlie, Roy, Fred, Jay and Pearl Wilson.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 31 prior to the 11:00 a.m. service at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Austintown Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

To send flowers to the family of E. Pauline Cooper, please visit Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 31, at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.