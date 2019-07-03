E. Joye Gillispie, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joye Gillispie, 77, of Warren passed away Sunday morning, June 30, at Washington Square Healthcare Center/Warren. Family members witnessed her ultimate victory over a three-year struggle with leukemia.

She was born in Barnard, Kansas to Laurence and Inez (Brown) Rollet, who preceded her in death.

Also deceased are three sisters, Laura Findley, Alberta Thayer and Faye Larsen and one brother, Harold.

Joye is survived by her husband of 58 years, Eldon “Buck” Gillispie of Warren; three sons, Gregory (Marcia) of Oil City, Pennsylvania, Steven (Denise) of Jacksonville, Alabama and Michael of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; two grandsons, Zachary and Benjamin of Oil City, Pennsylvania; one granddaughter, Morgan of Warren, Ohio; one sister, Neva Fairrington (John) of Sacramento, California and numerous extended family and friends.



Joye loved family and prioritized that role in her life. She treasured loved ones’ celebrations and travel and special vacations. She valued friendships and reached out to initiate hospitality with neighborhoods. She also volunteered in her sons’ schools, Cub Scouting and churches.

Her vocational calling also included administrative coordination at a patent law firm, office management for Farm Credit Services and work as a paraprofessional at a junior high school.



Her faith in Jesus Christ kept her strong and hopeful, certainly in recent years but also throughout her life. Joye was an eager participant in worship and Bible studies and personal devotional practices. The assurance of grace and redemption carried her through delights, challenges and the transition to eternal life.



A celebration memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church/Warren at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, the 6th day of July, 2019.

Visitation with family in the parlor will be at 10:30 a.m. prior to the service on Saturday, July 6.



Contributions, in memory of Joye, may be made to: First Presbyterian Church/Warren, 256 Mahoning Avenue NW, Warren, OH 44483 Re: Joye Gillispie Memorial or to: Cancer Care Co-pay Assistance Foundation, 275 7th Avenue, 22nd Floor, New York, NY 10001 Re: Joye Gillispie Memorial



