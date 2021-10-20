Dwayne Charles Wagner, Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dwayne Charles Wagner, age 61, passed away Monday, October 18, 2021 at his residence.



Dwayne was born January 31, 1960 to Eugene and Darlene Hovis Wagner.



Dwayne worked for many years as a truck driver.

He enjoyed watching sports of all kinds, especially Nascar.



Dwayne is survived by his mother, Darlene; his sisters, Virginia (Brian) Winchester, Beverly Berger and Barbara Finney; several nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his father.



There will be no services.



Arrangements entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Madasz Chapel in Brookfield.

