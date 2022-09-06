CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. George C. Guju, 90, of Canfield, passed away at his daughter’s residence on September 1, 2022.

Born June 24, 1932 in Youngstown, George was the son of George and Frances (Ratiu) Guju.

He was a graduate of East High School Golden Bears in Youngstown in 1950.

As a young man, George enlisted in the United States Army and was stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia.

After being Honorably Discharged, he met Theresa “Teddi” Morgan who would become his wife of over 60 years.

George graduated with his undergraduate degree from The Ohio State University in 1958 followed by the College of Dentistry in 1962.

He went on to a successful private dental practice in Austintown for over 36 years until his retirement in 1998. During his dental career, George was a member of the Corydon Palmer Dental Society, the Ohio State Dental Society and the American Dental Association. He also provided dental aid and mission work in Guatemala.

George was a member of Holy Trinity Romanian Orthodox Church in Youngstown, Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church in North Jackson, and its Men’s Club, and a charter member of St. Michael’s Parish in Canfield.

While a proud member of the community, George was a co-founder and leader of Boy Scout Troop 115 and was a past Grand Marshall and Chairman for Canfield’s July 4th Committee. George was a member of the Round Table of the Civil War, the Mahoning Valley Olde Car Club, the Model T Club, the Men’s Garden Club, the Austintown Senior Center and the Classroom Elite Senior Spinning Class.

Besides his parents, George is preceded in death by his wife, Theresa “Teddi”, whom he married June 9, 1956 and died March 19, 2017. He is also preceded in death by his brother, Dr. John Guju, his son Timothy A. Guju, his son-in-law Joseph Sebest, Jr., and an infant daughter.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his children Dr. George E. (Judy) Guju, Michael J. Guju, Esq (Dawn), Marcy Sebest, Carolyn F. (Paul) Kotsol, and Theresa A. (Eric) Bohr; and his nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, September 9, 2022 from 9:30 -10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lakes, 50 Rosemont Road, North Jackson. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. followed by Military Honors.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Our Lady of the Lakes Men’s Club, 50 Rosemont Road, North Jackson, Ohio 44451.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

