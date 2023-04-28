CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Anthony (Tony) DeRosa, 87, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 23, 2023, surrounded by the love of his family.

Dr. DeRosa was born in Scottdale, Pennsylvania on April 11, 1936, the son of Italian immigrants Philomena (Passariello) and Antonio DeRosa, and loving foster son of Maria (Ferrara) and Michael DeLuca after his mother passed when he was just 18 months old.

He met his future wife Patricia (Bolosky) at Scottdale High School. Anthony graduated from high school in 1954 and then embarked on a lifetime of learning and care for others.

Tony started higher education at nearby St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. He enlisted in the Korean War and earned his bachelor’s degree from St. Vincent College in 1958.

Patricia and Tony were united in marriage on July 15, 1961, and were married for almost 62 happy years having lived in Pittsburgh, then Boston, then Canfield, Ohio.

Tony earned his master’s degree (1961) and doctorate degree (1967) in psychology from Duquesne University. He was awarded a prestigious 12-month National Institute of Health post-doctoral fellowship in community mental health at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School in 1967, the year his first son Michael was born in Boston.

His professional experience included working at Mayview State Hospital in Pennsylvania, Boston VA Hospital, Youngstown Child Guidance Center, and then private practice in Boardman, Ohio starting in 1969, the year that his second son James was born. Tony has served as a part time consultant for the Youngstown Easter Seal Center and the New Castle Human Services Center. He has taught, full time and part time, at Boston College, Kent State University, and Youngstown State University. The private practice he co-founded in 1969 was called Consultation and Evaluation Services which provided psychological services to the Youngstown Parochial School System and to the public in general. In 1985 he co-founded PsyCare, Inc., a seven clinic system in northeastern Ohio. He was the clinic director at the Boardman PsyCare clinic until 2006 when he merged his practice with another PsyCare office. He continued to work as a psychologist at PsyCare until 2021 because he loved his vocation. Through this work he left his mark on many people.

Tony was a community leader and was involved in a number of local endeavors. He was president of St. Michael Church Men’s Club and past president of the Chesterton Club, Northeast Psychological Association, and Canfield Investment Club. He was also a past board member with Youngstown Epilepsy Foundation, Sacred Heart Retreat Home, Boardman Group Home, Canfield Charter Revision Committee, and St. Michael Church Parish Council. At St. Michael’s Men’s Club, he enjoyed the fellowship and enjoyed organizing social trips to Cleveland and Pittsburgh, Indians Games, Steer and Ear Dinners, and Mother’s Day Brunches.

St. Vincent College was a special place for Tony. He was very pleased later in life to establish a scholarship fund at St. Vincent in the name of his brother James DeRosa to assist undergraduate psychology majors who struggle to afford tuition and books like Tony did.

Tony made the most of every minute God gave him, especially later in life when he experienced health issues. He loved his wife dearly and was so pleased with the accomplishments of his sons. He valued spending time with his many nieces and nephews whom he loved like immediate family. Included among his interests were being a student of the stock market, cooking Italian food, a love for opera, spending time with his extended family at Lake Chautauqua, boating and fly fishing with his boys, vacations with family and friends, and playing an occasional hand of poker and blackjack.

As a psychologist, a husband, and a father, he believed you sometimes need to “go along to get along.” He was a good man and gentle giant who used his natural warmth to make others feel welcome. He brought humor, wisdom, optimism, support, and joy to many people.

He leaves his best friend and wife, Patty, who meant the world to him, his two sons, Dr. Michael (Dr. Phyllis) of Canfield, OH and Attorney James of Cleveland, OH, his three beloved grandchildren, Stephen, Andrew, and Sarah, and a host of friends, relatives, and colleagues. We will carry the warmth of our husband, dad, pop and friend with us as he departs this earth.

Tony is preceded in death by both sets of parents and his four siblings, Liberato, James, Peter and Lucy (Hamrock).

Friends and relatives may call on Thursday, May 4, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, 65 N. Broad St., Canfield, Ohio 44406. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Michael Parish Church, 300 N. Broad St., Canfield, Ohio 44406 on Friday, May 5, at 10:00 a.m. All are welcome.

The family requests that remembrances to Tony’s life be made as a donation to the James DeRosa Psychology Scholarship Fund at St. Vincent College, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650-2690.

To send flowers to the family of Dr. Anthony, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 1 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.