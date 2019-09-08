Doxie J. Damico, Austintown, Ohio – Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doxie J. Damico, 59, of Austintown died early Thursday morning, September 5, 2019, at Briarfield at Ashley Circle.

Doxie was born September 12, 1959, in Youngstown, a daughter of Edmond D. and Delores “Dolly” (Garskie) Damico and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated in 1977 from Austintown Fitch High School where she played clarinet in the band. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree from Youngstown State University.

Doxie had been a substitute teacher for several local schools and had also done the bulk mailing for Continental Communications/Ira Thomas for ten years. Doxie had also given private clarinet lessons.

She was an avid New York Yankees fan and enjoyed bowling and photography. She was friends with several pro-bowlers and loved collecting different bowling memorabilia and was an avid baker. Doxie had entered her baked goods at the Canfield Fair since she was eight years old. She also entered her counted cross-stitch and photography and had won numerous ribbons.

Besides her mother of Austintown, Doxie leaves her brother, Edmond E. (Jeanette) Damico of Austintown; two aunts, Masako Garskie of Garfield Heights and Catherine D’Amico of Indiana, Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by her father; grandparents, Olga and Albert Stanton and Dongert and Mary Ann D’Amico; three uncles, John and James Garskie, Albert D’Amico and her aunt and namesake, Doxie King.

Friends may call on Saturday, September 7 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to Angel’s for Animals or the donor’s favorite charity.

