Douglas R. Pierce, Bristolville, Ohio – Obituary

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Douglas R. Pierce, age 60, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the Cleveland VA Louis Stokes Hospital.



He was born August 12, 1959 in Warren to the late Raymond W. Pierce and Ruth L. Strope.



Douglas was a lifelong area resident; he was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and Kent State University.

Douglas was a proud Veteran serving in the U.S. Army.



In his younger years he enjoyed driving truck. He loved music and painting and was an avid Nascar fan.



Besides his parents, Douglas was preceded in death by his brother Dennis.



Douglas is survived by his step-father Kenneth Strope, Sr., his siblings David Pierce, Jim (Connie) Pierce, Kenneth (Tiffany) Strope, Jr., step-brother Mark Strope, step-sister Linda (Richard) Gillon and several nieces and nephews.



Friends may call 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the Lane Funeral Home, Shafer-Winans Chapel, 164 N. High St. in Cortland, friends may also call one hour prior to services, 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the funeral home.

Interment Sager Memorial Cemetery.



In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bristolville Church of the Brethren, 6410 Thompson Clark Road Bristolville, Ohio 44402

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 17 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.