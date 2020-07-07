Closings and delays
Douglas Mark Whitehouse, Berlin Center, Ohio

Lane Family Funeral Homes

July 5, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Douglas Mark Whitehouse, Berlin Center, Ohio - obit
BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Douglas Mark Whitehouse, 55, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at his home.

Doug was born August 13, 1964 in Rochester, Pennsylvania, the son of David and Dollie (McDade) Whitehouse.

He was a graduate of Western Reserve High School and was a veteran, serving in U.S. Marine Corps.

Doug was a self-employed owner of a lawn care business and in his spare time he enjoyed fishing.

He leaves his fiancée, Tammy Feliciano with whom he made his home; two brothers, David Whitehouse, Jr. of Berlin Center and Jim Whitehouse of Florida.

Douglas was preceded in death by his parents.

Following Doug’s wishes there are no calling hours or services.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

