AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Douglas H. Bortmas, 66 of Austintown, died Thursday afternoon, September 29 at his residence.

Douglas, known as Doug was born September 6, 1956 in Youngstown, a son of the late George and Esther (McNeely) Bortmas, Jr. and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1974.

He had been a driver for Chieffo’s Foods for over 20 years

Doug was an avid car enthusiast, loved everything about cars and could tell you all about all the different makes and models. He enjoyed watching TV and especially watching Jeopardy with his wife.

Doug was a member of Zion Lutheran Church.

He leaves his wife, the former Loretta Kay Wharmby, whom he married October 20, 1990; two sisters, Donna Heldreth and Diane Keller, both of Austintown; two brothers, David Bortmas of Niles and Darrell Bortmas of Destin, Florida and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on Wednesday, October 5 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 6 at Zion Lutheran Church, 3300 Canfield Road, Youngstown.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

