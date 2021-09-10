Douglas Bernard Criddle, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Douglas Bernard Criddle, 69, formerly of Champion, died at 5:08 p.m. on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at University Hospital in Cleveland.



He was born on January 7, 1952, in Warren, son of the late Alice R. and Donald R. Criddle.

Doug was a 1970 graduate of Bristol High School, where he was a member of the varsity basketball and baseball teams.

He was retired from Delphi Packard Electric.



On February 12, 1972, he married Marie P. Rozzo of Bristolville. They were married for 49 years.



Doug enjoyed fishing, golfing, bowling and cheering on the Cleveland Browns, Indians, Cavaliers and the Ohio State Buckeyes (often with a Bud Light or a margarita in hand). and listening to classic rock music outside by a fire. He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren, as well as his beloved pets – Alice, Sookie, Cash and Crackers.



He will be deeply missed by his son, Scott Criddle and his wife, Amanda of Hubbard; his daughter, Danielle Dublikar and her husband, Justin of North Canton and his daughter, Sara Gilbert and her husband Christopher of Champion. He leaves five grandchildren, Carson, Ava, Justin, Vivian, and Savoca. He is also survived by his sister, Bonnie and her husband David Boseley of East Jordan, Michigan; brothers-in-law Stephen Hoerig of Champion and Duane Hluchan of Port Orange, Florida and his aunt, Patricia Criddle of Bristolville.



He was preceded in death by his sisters, Carlotta Hluchan and Kimberly Hoerig.



Calling hours will be held 5:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Lane Funeral Home, Roberts-Clark Chapel.

Online condolences may be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The ALS Association Northern Ohio Chapter,

6133 Rockside Road, Suite 301, Independence, Ohio 44131.

