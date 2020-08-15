Douglas A. Jones, Jr., Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Douglas A. Jones, Jr., 72 of Austintown passed peacefully surrounded by family Friday, August 14 at University Hospital, Cleveland.

Doug was born September 16, 1947 in Baltimore, Maryland, a son of the late Douglas A. and Rita (Partezana) Jones, Sr. and came to this area as a child.

He graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1966 and received his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Youngstown State University.

Doug was an entrepreneur and had owned diversified businesses in the area including Austintown Auto Sales for the past 13 years. He had also opened the first video store in the Youngstown area, Video 2000, in the early 80’s.

Doug had a love for music and had taught music lessons for many years, having over 100 students. He also played lead guitar and singer for various bands, including The Insights and Freedom Sound.

Doug will be remembered as a jokester and making people laugh. He was a Christian, loved to spread the gospel and most importantly, spending time with family and friends.

He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, generous to all and will be dearly missed.

He leaves his wife, the former Heidi Noble, whom he married May 27, 1985; his children, Mandy (Bryan) Hanson of Connecticut, Doug (Amy) Jones of California, Tahnee (Craig) Sabel of Youngstown, Brittani Jones of California and Ethan (Lauren Lauwers) of Austintown. Doug also leaves 10 grandchildren, Hayden, Ava, Naquan, Jax, Sienna, Dougie, Rylo, Ayden, Teigan and Zayne.

Besides his parents, Doug was preceded in death by three sisters, infant Gloria Jean, Louise DiMargio and Elvira “Babe” Tareshawty.

Friends may call on Monday from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel. Due to COVID-19, the 6-foot rule will be honored, and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, please wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we ask that visitors not linger at the funeral home after seeing the family. Private services will be held.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 17, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

