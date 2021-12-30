CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dotsy Louise Snowden, 66 of Cortland passed away, at her home, on Sunday, December 26, 2021.

Dotsy was born June 14, 1955, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Herbert and Dorothea (Eakins) Snowden.

Dotsy completed her GED in 1991, an accomplishment she was very proud of. She was a daycare provider through Trumbull County Job and family Services.

Dotsy loved baking sweet treats for others and spending time with her family and friends. Dotsy was a very active person who loved being out and about; she enjoyed playing bingo at various places, bowling on different leagues, and playing Yahtzee. Her favorite pastime was watching dance competitions all over the United States and stoning dance costumes for competition.

She will be sadly missed by her children, Margaret (William, Jr.) Bidwell of Cortland, Dorothea (Zachary Richards) Lewis of Warren and Jessica (Jacob McAdams) Lewis of Warren. She also leaves behind four grandchildren, William III and Zachary Bidwell of Cortland and Gannon and Sophia McAdams of Warren. She will be missed by her sisters, Georena Kuhns of Cortland and Margaret (Randy) Horner of Cortland, as well as many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews, all who loved her dearly.

Dotsy was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert, Sr. and Dorothea, as well as her brothers, Charles Snowden and Herbert Snowden, Jr.

A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at the Fowler Community Center, 3364 Youngstown Kingsville Road, Cortland, OH 44410.

Care was entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, Dotsy would have wanted monetary donations made to The National Breast Cancer Foundation in honor of her daughter Dorothea.

