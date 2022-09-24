WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy V. Trombitas, 94, passed away on September 24, 2022.

Dorothy was born in Warren, Ohio, on November 8, 1927. The daughter of the late Simeon and Theresa Moyer.

Dorothy graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1946 and was a self-employed seamstress, a profession she enjoyed for over 40 years.

Her greatest joy in life was spending time with family; she never missed an opportunity to host them or travel to join the family. She was passionate about gardening and loved the spring and summer when she could nurture flower beds. Dorothy was keenly interested in her local community and was a lifetime member of the Holy Resurrection Romanian orthodox church. With her late husband, John Trombitas, Sr., she was instrumental in the incorporation of Lordstown village. She also enjoyed many years volunteering for the Trumbull County Election Board, where she appreciated the opportunity to greet and assist the local people. In her later years, Dorothy supported veterans and knitted blankets for the Cleveland veterans’ home.

Dorothy will be missed by her sons, Simeon Trombitas and his wife, Kellie Snyder Trombitas of San Antonio, Texas, John Trombitas, Jr. and his wife, Mary Trombitas, of Clearwater, Florida; three grandchildren Paul Trombitas and his wife Nichole, Simeon Trombitas, and Erin Ludwig; five great-grandchildren Colin and Olivia Trombitas and Aislyn, Christopher, and William Ludwig; sister Marian Mermer and niece Dorian Mermer.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, John Trombitas, Sr., to whom she was married for 59 years.

A viewing followed by a service will be held at Lane Family Funeral Homes, 180 Garfield Drive NE, Warren, OH 44483, on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Holy Resurrection Romanian Orthodox church or the Southern Care hospice service. To send flowers to the family of Dorothy, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 26 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.