AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Sarah Mellott, 84 of Austintown, passed away on Sunday October 30, 2022.

Dorothy was born February 5, 1938 in East Liverpool, Ohio, a daughter of the late George and Lilian (Marshall) Dye.

She graduated from East Liverpool High School. She had been the manager for the Lil Shopper Convenient Store in Wellsville for several years. She had also owned a franchise for Candy Bouquet in Missouri for a short period.

Dorothy was a member of the Order of Eastern Star in Missouri and a member of Ohltown United Methodist Church in Austintown.

She loved to paint, sew and crochet. She enjoyed traveling, especially to the Caribbean and Hawaii.

Her husband of 36 years, Gene R. Mellott preceded her in death on May 30, 2021.

Dorothy leaves her children, Rodney (Julie) Jones of Salem, Theresa (Stan) Tate of Hookstown, Pennsylvania, Sue (Curtis) Hammond of Florence, South Carolina and her step-children, Daniel Mellot and Deborah Mellott. Dorothy also leaves seven grandchildren, Stephanie Jones, Brian (Trish) Jones, Tracy Tate, Amanda (Justin) Conkle, Ray (Nicole) Tate, Wendy (Roland) Blazer-Brooks, Curtis Hammond, II; 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

Besides her parents and her husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by three sisters, Jeanette Combs, Patricia Banfield and Marjorie Garvey.

A memorial service will be held at a later date and Dorothy will be laid to rest at Four Mile Run Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 1 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.