Dorothy Marilyn Halatek (Holben), Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy passed away on January 10, 2020 in Wadsworth, Ohio.

Dorothy was born April 11, 1932 in Canfield, Ohio.

She was the daughter of Ernest Holben and Matilda Holben (Herron).

She married Walter Halatek on July 15, 1950.

Walter preceded her death on May 27, 2008.

She was also preceded in death by her son, Walter Halatek III in 2018; her parents and two sisters, Naomi Holben and Helen Louise Lodwick.

She leaves a daughter, Becky (Andy) Steidel of Wadsworth; a granddaughter, Lauren (Alan) McPeek; two great-granddaughters, Madelyn and Elayna McPeek, whom she adored and a special daughter-in-law, Mary (Hammitt) Halatek of Palatine, Illinois.

Dorothy moved to Wadsworth, Ohio in 2012 to be with her daughter and family.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, January 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Canfield Cemetery on Broad Street.

Words cannot express our thanks to the Inn at Coal Ridge for her excellent care. The staff, the residents and their extended families treated her with love and respect. Also thank you to Crossroads Hospice for their wonderful care.

With her passing, there is a hole in our hearts that cannot be filled.

Arrangements are being handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

