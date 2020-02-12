Dorothy Mae Thomas, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, February, February 18, at Venture Church, 7872 Glenwood Avenue, Boardman for Dorothy Mae Thomas, 98 of Boardman who died early Monday morning, February 10 at Beeghly Oaks. ‘

Dorothy was born October 7, 1921 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the youngest of eight children to the late Evan R. and Margretta (Jones) Lewis.

She received her bachelor’s degree from Chicago Bible Institute.

Dorothy married Pastor Donald L. Thomas on June 9, 1944 and together they embarked on a life of ministry together. As a minister’s wife, she taught children’s classes, Vacation Bible School, Women’s Bible Studies and many other church activities. Dorothy was a member of Venture Church, having quite a presence in the church. She was a prayer warrior and was known as “Grandma Dorothy.”

Dorothy enjoyed geneology and made a family history for each family member. It was important to her to share the history of their family from a religious understanding.

Dorothy leaves her daughter, Carol (Ken) Doyle of Boardman; three grandchildren, Pastor Nathan (Heather) Doyle of Boardman, Stephen (Bethany) Doyle of Houston, Pennsylvania and Jonathan (Aimee) Doyle of Jacksonville, Florida and 12 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, who died March 7, 1999; a son, Donald L. Thomas, Jr.; three brothers and four sisters.

Friends may call on Tuesday, February 18 from 10:00 – 11:15 a.m, followed by the funeral service at 11:30 a.m. at Venture Church.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to Venture Church.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 13, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.