HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Mae Patrick, 93, of Hubbard, Ohio passed away November 27, 2022 surrounded by her family.

Dorothy was born on February 25, 1929 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Joseph and Sophie Balzic.

She was a Hubbard High School graduate.

She was a member of St. John’s Orthodox Church in Hermitage.

She enjoyed reading, shopping, and flowers. Most of all she loved going to family functions and watching her grandson’s sporting events.

Dorothy will be deeply missed by her loving children, Thomas Patrick, Jan (Bob) Easton and Bill (Mary Ann) Patrick; grandchildren, Bob, Mattatha and Billy; great-grandchildren, Thomas and Marisol; sister, Joan Chuba; brother, John Balzic; and her cat Pepsi.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of almost 50 years, Thomas Patrick; and her brother, George Balzic.

Family and friends may visit from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at St. John’s Orthodox Church, located at 3180 Morefield Road in Hermitage, Pennsylvania. Funeral services will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the church.

Burial will take place at St. John’s Orthodox Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

