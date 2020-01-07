Dorothy M. Spitler, Mecca Township, Ohio

MECCA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy M. Spitler, 89 of Mecca Township, died Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Windsor House of Champion.

She was born July 2, 1930 in Venango, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Frank and Katie Luikart Black. She had been a 70 year resident of Mecca Twp. (Bristolville mailing address), coming here from Pennsylvania.



Dorothy was a dedicated homemaker, raising twelve children and also worked for Johnson Rubber in Middlefield for 8 years until 1975.

She was a member of Bristolville United Methodist Church and the Greene Church of the Nazarene. She had been a life member of the VFW Post 7200 Ladies Auxiliary in West Farmington, the West Farmington SCOPE and the Cortland Moose Lodge Ladies Auxillary in Mecca.



Dorothy is survived by four daughters, Barb (Ed) Roth of North Bloomfield, Bonnie Utsinger of Folkston, Georgia, Corlene Ziegler of Destin, Florida and Sheila (Gary) Persino of Cortland; three sons, William (Dianne) Spitler of North Bloomfield, Kenneth (Lois Dooley) Spitler of Conneaut,Ohio and Robert (Karen) Spitler of Bristolville; 34 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren and many great great grandchildren and a sister-in-law, Connie Spitler of Bristolville.



Her husband of 56 years, Charles H. Spitler, whom she married June 10, 1956 preceded her in death August 2, 2012. Three daughters, Charlotte Dye, Suzanne Cordwell and Roberta Hall; two sons, Charles Jr. and James “Buzz” Spitler; one grandson, Christopher Roth; three sisters, Rosa Taylor, Mary Kerr and Helen Reichel and five brothers, Robert, Roy, Harry, Frank Jr. and Clarence Black also have all preceded her in death.



The family wishes to thank her previous caregivers and the staff of Windsor House of Champion for the compassionate and loving care shown to Dorothy. Dorothy’s favorite color was red, therefore the family encourages those attending calling hours and the funeral to wear red.



The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Greene Church of the Nazarene with the Pastors Jim Elkin and Shirley Frantz officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel in Cortland and for an hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

Burial will be at West Mecca Township Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either the Greene Church of the Nazarene or the Bristolville United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.shaferwinanschapel.com

