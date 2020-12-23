Dorothy M. George, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy M. George, 94, of Niles died Thursday evening, December 17, 2020 at Continuing Healthcare Solutions of Niles; just a day before her 95th birthday.

Dorothy was born December 18, 1925 in Vandergrift, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Francis and Anna (Brownski) Moore and came to this area as a child.

Dorothy was a homemaker and a member of the Mineral Ridge Fire Department Ladies’ Auxiliary, the Trumbull County Fire Ladies’ Auxiliary, and the Ohio State Fire Ladies’ Auxiliary.

Her husband, Myron L. George, whom she married January 30, 1948, died April 2, 2006.

She leaves her two sons, Myron George, Jr. and Richard (Cheryl) George of Mineral Ridge; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Private graveside services will be held at Kerr Cemetery, where she will be interred next to her husband.

Arrangements are being handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 24 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.