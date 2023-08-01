MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy M. Garland, 89 of McDonald, passed away Sunday afternoon, July 30 at Liberty Shepherd of the Valley.

Dorothy was born in Vienna, Ohio, a daughter of the late William Dow and Royal Mae (Jackson) McCormick and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from Mineral Ridge High School and was a homemaker.

After her youngest child started school, Dorothy worked as a store manager for the former Memory Lane card shop and the former Carousel snack bar, both in the Eastwood Mall. She then worked at Packard Electric for several years before she retired.

Dorothy was a former member of the Evansville Baptist Church.

She loved nature and the outdoors and was a member of the Meander Women’s Garden Club. She enjoyed flower arranging and many other types of crafts including painting T-shirts for all of her grandchildren. Dorothy was also a lover of all animals and had many cats and dogs during her lifetime.

Her husband, Ray Allen Garland, the love of her life, whom she married March 13, 1952, passed away September 20, 2016. They are now together in their heavenly home.

Dorothy leaves her children, Patricia A. Proud of Austintown, Ray A. (Robin) Garland of Huron, Ohio, Tammy Buzzelli of McDonald and John Edward (Vicki) Garland of McDonald; a daughter-in-law, Cinde Garland of McDonald; 12 grandchildren, Lauren, Lindsay, Larissa, Angela, Brandon, Nichole, Stephanie, Chase, Cassie, Callie, Taylor and Lucas and 18 great-grandchildren, whom lovingly called her “Meme”. She also leaves a brother-in-law, Willie Sparks of McDonald and a sister-in-law, Janet Garland of Canfield.

Besides her parents and her husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by a son, William Paul Garland; a grandson, Jesse Garland; a son-in-law, John Buzzelli; a brother, Robert McCormick; a sister, Marjorie Sparks and many of her beloved animals including her favorite dogs, Peggy Sue, Brandywine and Scotty and cats, Rosie, Spooky, Curious and Mr. Missick.

Friends may call on Saturday, August 5 at the chapel at Liberty Shepherd of the Valley, 1501 Tibbetts Wick Road, Girard from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 12:00 p.m.

The family would like to thank Shepherd of the Valley, especially the aides and nurses on the Memory Care floor for their loving care given to Dorothy.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to Crossroads Hospice, 9775 Rockside Road, Suite 270, Valley View, OH 44125.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

