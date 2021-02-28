Dorothy Louise Mentler, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Louise Mentler, 82, of Canfield passed away Wednesday evening, February 24, 2021 at Windsor House of Canfield.

Dorothy was born May 13, 1938 in Hodgenville, Kentucky, the daughter of Graham and Jewell (Puckett) Hazelip.

She was a baker, a professional performer and a member of Civil Air Patrol before her retirement.

She and her late husband moved to Canfield in 2002. Her husband Alexander R. Mentler whom she married December 4, 1966, passed away November 8, 2016.

Dorothy leaves one sister, Nina B. Oquinn of Virginia.

Besides her parents and husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by three brothers, Woodrow, Herbert and Leroy.

Following Dorothy’s wishes there are no call hours or services.

Dorothy will be laid to rest next to her husband in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lane Funeral Home, Canfield Chapel.

