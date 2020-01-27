Dorothy Louise Bellish, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Louise Bellish, 84, of Canfield, passed away on Sunday evening, January 26, 2020 at Victoria House.

Dorothy was born June 22, 1935 in Nicktown, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Walter and Edith (Downey) Kirsch.

She was a graduate of Spangler High School.

Dorothy was a homemaker, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was a member of St. Michael Church, its Altar Guild and Garden Club.

Dorothy leaves her husband of more than 63 years, Michael Bellish, whom she married June 30, 1956. She also leaves seven children, David (John Bryant) Bellish of Florence, Kentucky, Michelle (Gary) Wadman of Canfield, Lisa (Chris) Hanna of Las Vegas, Nevada, Diane (Wayne) Hageman of North Jackson, George (Lynne) Bellish of Canfield, Michael (Pam) Bellish of Pickerington, Ohio and Thomas (Debbie) Bellish of Hudson, Ohio; five sisters, Jean Brown of Billings, Montana, Debra Kovalak of Sneads Ferry, North Carolina, Sharon Terrizzi and Julia Wagner, both of Nicktown, Pennsylvania and Victoria Buterbaugh of Cherry Tree, Pennsylvania; one brother, Philip Kirsch of Columbia, Maryland, as well as, 18 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by three brothers, Walter, Leonard and Roger Kirsch and two sisters, Mary Ann Wargo and infant sister, Consuella Kirsch.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, at St. Michael Church where friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to St. Michael’s Church or to the Alzheimer’s Network in Dorothy’s name.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

