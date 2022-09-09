CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy L. Schoenfeld, 86, of Canfield passed away Wednesday morning, September 7, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Mercy Health Boardman Campus surrounded by her friends and family.

Dorothy was born September 29, 1935, in Fairview, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Robert and Pauline (Mertland) Jack.

She graduated from Karns City High School and attended Youngstown State University.

Dorothy was a homemaker, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was a member of Wickliffe Presbyterian Church.

Dorothy was an avid golfer and bowler.

Dorothy leaves her husband, William J. Schoenfeld, whom she married June 1, 1955; three sons, Robert, Schoenfeld, Steve (Nancy) Schoenfeld and Bill (Andera) Schoenfeld, all of Canfield; two sisters, Janet Gatsby and Carol Richardson; one brother, Larry Jack; five grandchildren, Josselyn, Melanie, Steve, Jr., Natalie and Lindsay, as well as three great-grandchildren.

Dorothy was preceded in death by one son, Ronnie Schoenfeld and five brothers, Claude, Orland, Harold, James and Donald.

Friends may call at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, where services will be held at 11:00 a.m.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 11 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.