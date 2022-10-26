LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy L. DiLullo, 90 of Lake Milton, died early Wednesday morning, October 26 at her residence.

Dorothy was born August 29, 1932 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Raymond and Florence (Benjamin) McKendrick and lived most of her life in this area.

She attended South High School.

In 1970 opened El Carlos Mexican Restaurant in Lake Milton with her husband. Dorothy was a hard worker, working at the restaurant up until the Covid Pandemic, retiring at the age of 87.

She was a member of St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Lake Milton.

Dorothy loved to dance. She enjoyed ballroom dancing, the jitterbug and also the polka and followed the Del Sinchak Band.

She leaves her first husband and father of her children, Carlos Miller; her children, Charles (Mildred) Miller of Warren, Renee (Bill) Dixon of Huntsville, Alabama, Fred (Lucinda) Miller of Lake Milton, David (Denise) Miller of Lake Milton and Troy (Liz) Miller of Pelion, South Carolina; 16 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren. Dorothy also leaves a sister, Lois Coscorelli of Newton Falls and her beloved dog, Lilly.

Besides her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by a son, Eric Miller; a great-grandson; two sisters, Betty and Flo and four brothers, Clark, Carl, Glenn and Fred.

Per Dorothy’s wishes there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

