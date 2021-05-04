Dorothy Jean Spencer, Deerfield, Ohio

DEERFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Memorial Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 8 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, for Dorothy Jean Spencer, 68, of Deerfield, who passed away early Friday, April 30, 2021, at Akron City Hospital.



Dorothy was born February 12, 1953 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Vernon and Pauline (Platt) Davis.

She was a graduate of Jackson-Milton High School.

Prior to retirement she owned and operated a cleaning service.

Dorothy enjoyed shopping, traveling and babysitting.



Dorothy leaves her two children, Kimberly Sue Spencer and Larry Phillip Spencer, Jr., both of Deerfield, Ohio, as well as one brother, James Davis and two sisters, Carol (Gene) Yarab and Lucille McDougal.



Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Larry P. Spencer, whom she married November 6, 1970 and died March 20, 2015 and two brothers, Leroy and Robert Davis.



Friends and Family may call from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 8 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, where services will be held at 2:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 5 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.